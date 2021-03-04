PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.44.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $132.34 on Monday. PTC has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 117.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.