Cowen Boosts Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$14.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target upped by Cowen from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRON. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

CRON opened at C$13.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.75. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

