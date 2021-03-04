Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.55.

IOVA opened at $34.19 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,786,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,895,000 after acquiring an additional 573,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

