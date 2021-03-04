IMARA (IMRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. IMARA has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $62.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

In other news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $124,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

