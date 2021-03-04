Gaia, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gaia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Gaia’s FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Gaia stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gaia by 318.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 72,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

