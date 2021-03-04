Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEICO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.18.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $126.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.36. HEICO has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $141.31.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.