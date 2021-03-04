Dorel Industries (DII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of C$26.90 and a 52 week high of C$36.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Schwartz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$52,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 628,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,490,048.

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

