Comparing CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) & Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CVB Financial alerts:

68.6% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVB Financial and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

CVB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.25%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.17%. Given CVB Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 36.90% 9.06% 1.41% Central Valley Community Bancorp 22.74% 7.78% 1.00%

Risk & Volatility

CVB Financial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVB Financial and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $516.89 million 5.77 $207.83 million $1.48 14.87 Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.64 million 2.84 $21.44 million $1.59 11.39

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CVB Financial pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; one loan production office located in Modesto, California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 21 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.