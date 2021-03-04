China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) and SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Head-To-Head Review

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) and China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get SenesTech alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SenesTech and China Agri-Business, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Agri-Business 0 0 0 0 N/A

SenesTech presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.92%. Given SenesTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SenesTech is more favorable than China Agri-Business.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SenesTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of SenesTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SenesTech and China Agri-Business’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech -3,471.89% -272.97% -157.25% China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SenesTech and China Agri-Business’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech $140,000.00 54.95 -$10.02 million ($7.69) -0.22 China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Agri-Business has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SenesTech.

Risk & Volatility

SenesTech has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Agri-Business has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SenesTech beats China Agri-Business on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

China Agri-Business Company Profile

China Agri-Business, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of non-toxic fertilizer, bactericide, and fungicide products used for farming in the People's Republic of China. The company offers organic biochemical agricultural application products, including Xinsheng Luyuan, a line of fertilizer products whose primary function is to increase agricultural production; Xinsheng Lufeng, a line of organic soil amendment products that acts as a bactericide; and Xinsheng Huang-jin-gai, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to help crops absorb calcium and to enhance their quality. It also provides Xinsheng Jia-tian-xia, a line of humic acid fertilizer products designed to enhance the quality of crops; and Xinsheng Bai-le, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to provide supplementary micro-nutrients to crops, and to help crops grow with balanced nutrition. In addition, the company manufactures other agrochemical products, including diafenthiuron, prochloraz, and seed coating agents and preparations. China Agri-Business, Inc. sells its products primarily through wholesale and retail distributors. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Xian, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.