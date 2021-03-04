BWS Financial Weighs in on Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,494,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,949 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,692,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

