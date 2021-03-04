Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Saturday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

SWN stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

