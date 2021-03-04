Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

AY stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

