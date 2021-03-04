ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $232.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $207.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ICLR. Truist raised ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $174.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.70 and a 200 day moving average of $195.54. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

