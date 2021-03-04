Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atotech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:ATC opened at $22.04 on Monday. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

