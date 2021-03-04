California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut California Water Service Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

CWT opened at $53.21 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,941,000 after purchasing an additional 682,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,381,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

