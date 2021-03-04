Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.81, but opened at $71.70. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $69.88, with a volume of 22,666 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARNA. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 232,837 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

