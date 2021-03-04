BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BankUnited traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 9726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BankUnited by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BankUnited by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

