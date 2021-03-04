East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. East West Bancorp traded as high as $75.23 and last traded at $75.15, with a volume of 8589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.11.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.