TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 622970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Specifically, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $697.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

