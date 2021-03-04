AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 148.7% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AGL Energy stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

