SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares fell 5.8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $272.58 and last traded at $274.73. 858,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,291,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.59.

Specifically, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.