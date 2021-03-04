Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rises By 82.4%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Ambu A/S stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

AMBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets cut Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

