Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 54 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LHN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 54.49.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.