CIBC Boosts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$35.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CFP. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$26.35 on Monday. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$6.11 and a 52 week high of C$29.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.