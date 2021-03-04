First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,830 ($36.97) on Monday. First Derivatives has a 52 week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £782.69 million and a P/E ratio of 54.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,096.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01.

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

