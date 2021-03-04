International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L)’s (IAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 227.38 ($2.97).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.83) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 468 ($6.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.42. The firm has a market cap of £10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

