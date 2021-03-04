Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Given New GBX 44 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 44 ($0.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.81% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 29.97 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.52. Mercia Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.60 ($0.40).
Mercia Asset Management Company Profile
