Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Given New GBX 44 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 44 ($0.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.81% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 29.97 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.52. Mercia Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.60 ($0.40).

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

