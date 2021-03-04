Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).
RB opened at GBX 6,100 ($79.70) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £43.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,209.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,189.17.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.