Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RB opened at GBX 6,100 ($79.70) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £43.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,209.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,189.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.23%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.