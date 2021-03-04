Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Increased to Hold at Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ITRK opened at GBX 5,472 ($71.49) on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,786 ($49.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,626.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,869.79. The company has a market capitalization of £8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.