China Online Education Group (COE) to Release Earnings on Friday

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of China Online Education Group stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

