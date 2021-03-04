Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Public Education by 74.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

