Acushnet Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acushnet in a report released on Sunday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

GOLF opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

