Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $121.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

