B. Riley Weighs in on Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a report released on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

