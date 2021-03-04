Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) vs. First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Critical Review

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and First Majestic Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 13.40 $16.40 million $0.09 68.33 First Majestic Silver $363.94 million 10.29 -$40.47 million $0.04 420.50

Sandstorm Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver. Sandstorm Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90% First Majestic Silver -14.98% 1.96% 1.26%

Risk & Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sandstorm Gold and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 First Majestic Silver 0 5 1 0 2.17

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus target price of $13.32, suggesting a potential upside of 116.53%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $9.81, suggesting a potential downside of 41.66%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats First Majestic Silver on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. It also holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,943 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.