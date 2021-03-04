Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) vs. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Financial Survey

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Credit Real Estate -232.33% 6.05% 1.77% Americold Realty Trust 4.58% 4.42% 2.00%

32.3% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Credit Real Estate and Americold Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Credit Real Estate $97.68 million 11.76 -$414.51 million ($0.36) -24.56 Americold Realty Trust $1.78 billion 3.93 $48.16 million $1.17 29.28

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Credit Real Estate. Colony Credit Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Americold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Colony Credit Real Estate and Americold Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Credit Real Estate 0 2 1 0 2.33 Americold Realty Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

Colony Credit Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.43%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.65%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Dividends

Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out -111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Credit Real Estate has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Colony Credit Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats Colony Credit Real Estate on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

