Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €20.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.06 ($23.60).

DTE stock opened at €14.91 ($17.54) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.75. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

