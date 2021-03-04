The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 6,800” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,639.41 ($112.87).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,794 ($88.76) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £89.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,405.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,936.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

