SVB Leerink Comments on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AXSM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

