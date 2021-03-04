Alkermes plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Mukherjee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

ALKS has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alkermes by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.