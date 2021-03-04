Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

Noah stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.46. Noah has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $52.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.53 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,858,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

