ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.21 ($17.89).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €17.90 ($21.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €18.03 ($21.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.65.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

