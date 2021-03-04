Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 374.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total transaction of C$72,014.40.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.