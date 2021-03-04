Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.59 ($86.58).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €76.10 ($89.53) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12-month high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.22.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

