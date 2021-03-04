Julie Southern Purchases 1,943 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,045.50 ($13.66) on Thursday. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,090.50 ($14.25). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 822.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 699.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EZJ shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Davy Research downgraded shares of easyJet to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 885.47 ($11.57).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

