Julie Southern Purchases 1,943 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,045.50 ($13.66) on Thursday. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,090.50 ($14.25). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 822.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 699.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.94.

Get easyJet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EZJ shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Davy Research downgraded shares of easyJet to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 885.47 ($11.57).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.