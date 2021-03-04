ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) Quiet Period To Expire on March 9th

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 9th. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 21,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITHXU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Get ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.