Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Up 8.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) shares were up 8.1% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $1.30 to $1.40. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ur-Energy traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 4,786,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,999,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 648,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.79 million, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

