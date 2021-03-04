Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $388.70 and last traded at $389.67. Approximately 5,991,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,642,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $420.31.

Specifically, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $1,996,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.71 and a 200-day moving average of $288.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Roku by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Roku by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Roku by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Roku by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

