Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $12.82. Inseego shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 133,497 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

In other Inseego news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $615,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,705,000 after purchasing an additional 366,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inseego by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $15,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inseego by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $6,652,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $947.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

