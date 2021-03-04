Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $180.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Silicon Laboratories traded as high as $165.88 and last traded at $160.04, with a volume of 173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.10.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 503.93, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

